NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $50.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEO. Raymond James raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,423.86 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,605.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

