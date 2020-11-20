New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

