Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newmont were worth $66,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

