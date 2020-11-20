NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.
NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.
In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $197,991.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,877 shares of company stock worth $1,488,572 in the last three months.
Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $23.25 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
