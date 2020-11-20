NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $197,991.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,877 shares of company stock worth $1,488,572 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $23.25 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

