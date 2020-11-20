Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 59.4% in October

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NTTYY opened at $23.93 on Friday. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

