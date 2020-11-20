NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,836,000.

NUVA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

