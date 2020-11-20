NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $643.00 Price Target at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA stock opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $331.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

