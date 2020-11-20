OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.