Orbs Market Cap Hits $27.98 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Orbs has a total market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $211,089.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

