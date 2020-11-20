Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,450 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $180,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $206,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.78 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.