Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) vs. Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.42 $498.91 million $1.54 8.91 Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Owl Rock Capital and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Provident Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Provident Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. It also provides secured motor finance on various asset classes, including cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans through Provident home credit and Satsuma online loans. It serves 2.3 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

