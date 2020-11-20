PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.04 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.