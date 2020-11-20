PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%.

PAGS opened at $43.94 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

