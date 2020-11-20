ParallelCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $215.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $69,352.62 and approximately $215.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00448166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.