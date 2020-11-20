Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE: PZG) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Paramount Gold Nevada to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 -$6.43 million -4.52 Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -3.47

Paramount Gold Nevada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors 652 1876 1976 106 2.33

Paramount Gold Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Gold Nevada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28% Paramount Gold Nevada Competitors -67.11% 1.12% -0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada competitors beat Paramount Gold Nevada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

