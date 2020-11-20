Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

