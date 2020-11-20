Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.55.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

