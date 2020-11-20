PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.