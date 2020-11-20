Piper Sandler Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $55.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE PFG opened at $48.93 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,995,000 after purchasing an additional 989,754 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 292,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

