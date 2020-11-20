Pivotal Research Upgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Hold

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $255.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $257.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $1,877,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,872 shares of company stock valued at $56,690,492. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

