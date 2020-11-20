Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $54.95 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,608,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.