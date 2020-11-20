Profound Medical (PROF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) is one of 178 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Profound Medical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million -$15.22 million -13.61 Profound Medical Competitors $1.16 billion $112.57 million -11.13

Profound Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Profound Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical Competitors 1363 4333 7063 406 2.49

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Profound Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -345.14% -41.52% -34.09% Profound Medical Competitors -700.83% -1,285.29% -23.20%

Summary

Profound Medical competitors beat Profound Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

