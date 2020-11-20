Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

