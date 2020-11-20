Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.30

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.30 and last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 8430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $977,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,333,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $2,601,785.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,895 shares of company stock valued at $38,964,306. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 19.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Q2 by 87.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Q2 by 519.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

