Reviewing Senseonics (SENS) and The Competition

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.56 Senseonics Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 25.80

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Senseonics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 171 766 1338 39 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.63%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Senseonics Competitors 12.29% -86.20% 5.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

