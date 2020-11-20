Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder L.P. Tsg6 Sells 4,858,570 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $95,956,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.P. Tsg6 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20.

RVLV opened at $19.92 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

