Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.93. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

