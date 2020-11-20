Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

