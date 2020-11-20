Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

ROST stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

