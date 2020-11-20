Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.52. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.