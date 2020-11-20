Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

