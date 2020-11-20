Royal Bank of Canada Increases Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target to $25.00

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,378.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,014.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after buying an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

