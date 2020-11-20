RumbleON (RMBL) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RumbleON to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.95 RumbleON Competitors $2.06 billion $197.36 million 22.64

RumbleON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RumbleON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 460 1500 2170 112 2.46

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 0.38%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.17% -100.59% -10.02%

Risk and Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON peers beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

