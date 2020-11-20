Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

