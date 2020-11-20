SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of SciPlay worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SciPlay by 18,537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 322,560 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SciPlay by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 241,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of SCPL opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

