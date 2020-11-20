Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.