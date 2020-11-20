Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVRGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

