Sharder Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Sharder token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $134,698.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

