ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 132,145 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 849 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $50,940.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 9,359 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $561,540.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 16,750 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,005,335.00.

SWAV stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

