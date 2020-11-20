Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

