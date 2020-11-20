Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.
SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.
