Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Rises By 60.3%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enova Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Enova Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

