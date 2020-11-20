Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Increases By 58.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $64.27.

