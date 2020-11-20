Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Increases By 60.0%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $43,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth $32,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

