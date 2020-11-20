Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,043,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

