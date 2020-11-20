SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.