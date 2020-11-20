Smith Barney Citigroup Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $537.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

