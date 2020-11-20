Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 295302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

