SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,516 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $49,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,938,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

