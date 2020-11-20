Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Acquires £1,770 in Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 58.95 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

