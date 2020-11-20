Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of TS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

